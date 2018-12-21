The Dodgers traded Kemp, Yasiel Puig and Alex Wood to Cincinnati on Friday in exchange for Homer Bailey, Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

It appears as though Los Angeles is freeing up cap space and room in the outfield in the hopes of landing Bryce Harper this winter. Kemp will likely split time with Jesse Winker in left field while Puig and Scott Schebler round out the outfield. During his resurgent 2018 campaign, Kemp slashed .290/.338/.481 with 21 home runs and 85 RBI. Look for him to see a majority of his time in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.