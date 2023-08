McLain went 1-for-3 with two walks, four runs scored and a stolen base in a 9-4 win over the Angels during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Batting second in front of Elly De La Cruz has its perks, as McLain crossed the plate in the fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth innings to help the Reds pull away. McLain is batting .278 (20-for-72) in August with three of his 14 homers and four of his 12 steals since joining the big-league roster in mid-May.