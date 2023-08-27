McLain went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

McLain got the Reds on the board in the sixth inning with his solo homer, and he tied the game by knocking in a run with a groundout in the ninth. He was again responsible for extending the game in the 10th, though it was because of a fielding error that allowed Arizona to keep a rally alive. He's knocked three homers and added six RBI over his last six games. For the season, the infielder is at a .294/.361/.512 slash line with 16 homers, 14 steals, 50 RBI, 65 runs scored, 23 doubles and four triples through 88 contests.