McLain will be sidelined for the next 5-to-7 days after tweaking his right oblique, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's the same oblique which caused a premature end to McLain's rookie season. An MRI came back clean, and Reds manager David Bell expressed confidence that McLain should be ready by the time Opening Day rolls around. However, more clarity on the young infielder's condition should be available following the 5-to-7 day shutdown period.