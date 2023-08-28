McLain was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain.

It was reported earlier in the day that McLain would not start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, and it appeared he was getting a simple day off. However, it turns out he is dealing with an injury that will cost him the next 10 days of action. A timeline for his recovery was not revealed, so it remains to be seen when he will be back on the field. Expect Elly De La Cruz to serve as Cincinnati's regular shortstop until McLain is ready to resume playing.