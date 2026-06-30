Reds' Matt McLain: Works out in center field

McLain worked out in center field pregame Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The Reds have lost Blake Dunn (elbow) and Dane Myers (shoulder) indefinitely, creating a need for a right-handed-hitting center fielder. McLain has never played the outfield in pro ball, but he was used there extensively in college at UCLA and also saw some action in center field during the Arizona Fall League. Edwin Arroyo has surged past McLain as the Reds' top option at second base versus righties, so McLain proving capable in the outfield would give him another path to playing time.