Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI during Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 31-year-old delivered a two-run homer during the third inning and brought home another two runs with a single in the eighth. Reynolds has appeared in 33 games for Cincinnati this year and has a .277/.349/.404 slash line with two long balls, 11 RBI and three stolen bases, and he should continue seeing regular time at second base until Jonathan India (hamstring) returns from the injured list.