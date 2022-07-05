Reynolds will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Reynolds will get his third straight start in the middle infield while everyday shortstop Kyle Farmer (hand) misses another game. The Reds haven't suggested that Farmer is a candidate to land on the 10-day injured list, so Reynolds' stint as a lineup regular could soon come to an end. Reynolds was productive in Tuesday's 7-4 loss, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored while also reaching base on a hit-by-pitch.