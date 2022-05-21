Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at second base and hitting leadoff against southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu, Reynolds spoiled Toronto's shutout bid with a run-scoring double in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old utility player snapped a 1-for-16 mini-slump with the performance, and he figures to see regular playing time at the keystone this weekend with an unvaccinated Brandon Drury joining Jonathan India (hamstring) and Donovan Solano (hamstring) on the shelf for the road trip to Canada.