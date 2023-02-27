Reynolds will undergo an MRI after leaving Saturday's Cactus League game against the giants with a quad cramp/strain, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reynolds left in the fourth inning after shortly after picking up a single in his only at-bat of the game against San Francisco. The 32-year-old is battling for a roster spot with Cincinnati, and also has battled back and knee soreness during the spring season. There should be further updates on Reynolds' status in the coming days.