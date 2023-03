Reds manager David Bell confirmed Sunday that Reynolds (quad) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reynolds is dealing with Grade 1 strains in both of his quads, and hasn't been able to play in March. The 32-year-old was expected to compete for a bench spot with Cincinnati, but is likely to spend the start of the year on the minor-league injured list before rehabbing at the upper levels.