Wisler was reassigned to the Reds' minor-league camp Tuesday.

Wisler was the odd man out for the two remaining spots available in the bullpen, which fell to Robert Stephenson and Wandy Peralta. Wisler is out of options, so the Reds would need to remove him from the 40-man roster and hope he passes through waivers unclaimed in order to assign him to Triple-A Louisville.

