Wisler was sent from the Braves to the Reds along with Lucas Sims and Preston Tucker in exchange for Adam Duvall on Monday.

Wisler had been at Triple-A Gwinnett since July 2 since being optioned to the minors following a rough showing in relief. The 25-year-old right-hander has made seven appearances in the major leagues in 2018 (three starts), posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 26.2 innings.