Wisler was recalled by the Reds on Friday.

Wisler made three starts and four appearances for the Braves before being sent to Cincinnati as part of the package for Adam Duvall. He has a 5.40 ERA this season and a career 5.27 mark in 324.2 innings. It's unclear whether the Reds intend to use him in the rotation or in relief down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories