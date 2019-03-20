Wisler threw 1.1 scoreless innings against the White Sox on Tuesday night and is still in contention for a bullpen spot this spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Wisler has a 1.93 ERA through eight games pitched this spring, and is also out of options, giving him a slight edge to make the team. "He definitely is [in contention]," manager David Bell said. "Not because he's out of options. It's a factor, but he's just pitched really well. The velocity is up. I had never had seen him a lot. He's just had an impressive Spring Training and put himself right there, right in the mix."