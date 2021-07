Schrock (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Schrock was with Louisville on a rehab assignment for the past 10 days, and he'll remain there after being reinstated from the injured list. The 26-year-old is 3-for-30 with a homer, three doubles, three RBI and three runs in 12 big-league games this season.