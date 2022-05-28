Schrock (calf) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Schrock has been out all season after straining his left calf late in spring training. He'll be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list next Saturday, though it's unclear if the length of his absence will require a longer rehab assignment. There's also no guarantee he immediately joins the active roster once healthy. There are plenty of spots available on a Reds roster that has recorded the worst record in the league thus far, but Schrock's 93 wRC+ in 64 career major-league games makes him far from a lock to earn one.