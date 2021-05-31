Manager David Bell said after the Reds' 11-1 win over the Phillies on Monday that Schrock may be headed to the injured list after suffering a slight calf strain during the contest, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Before departing in the bottom of the seventh inning with the injury, Schrock was enjoying a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and double, three RBI and two runs. The Reds will likely re-evaluate him in the next or two before determining whether Schrock will in fact go on the IL.