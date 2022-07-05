site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Max Schrock: Heads to Louisville
RotoWire Staff
The Reds optioned Schrock to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Schrock went 4-for-24 with one RBI after returning from the injured list June 17. Big-league injuries will surely bring the versatile Schrock back to Cincinnati sometime before the season ends.
