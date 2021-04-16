Schrock was recalled by the Reds on Friday.
Schrock made his big-league debut for the Cardinals last season but didn't do much with his limited opportunities, going 3-for-17 at the plate. His career 9.3 percent strikeout rate in the minors makes him potentially interesting, but he failed to produce a league-average batting line at the Triple-A level in both 2018 and 2019. He'll serve a utility role with the Reds for now. Aristides Aquino landed on the injured list with a left hamate fracture in a corresponding move.