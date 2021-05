Schrock exited Monday's game against the Phillies in the bottom of the seventh inning with an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Schrock hit a double in the bottom of the seventh, but he appeared to come up limping and left the game with a trainer as a result. He was dominant prior to his exit, as he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double and three RBI. The nature and severity of Schrock's injury aren't yet clear.