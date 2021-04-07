The Reds are including Schrock (hamstring) on their taxi squad ahead of their six-game West Coast road trip that begins Friday in Arizona, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Schrock was sidelined toward the end of the Reds' Cactus League schedule with a left hamstring strain before he was optioned off the active roster, but his inclusion on the taxi squad implies that he's healthy again. The 26-year-old looks like he'll be first in line for a promotion if the Reds require an extra infielder on the bench during the road trip.