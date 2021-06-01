The Reds placed Schrock on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left calf strain.
Schrock's move to the IL comes one day after he turned in the best game of his young career in the Reds' 11-1 win over the Phillies. While starting at second base in place of a resting Jonathan India, Schrock went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double, three RBI and two runs before exiting in the seventh inning. Cincinnati summoned reliever Cionel Perez from Triple-A Louisville to replace Schrock on the active roster.