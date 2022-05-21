Manager David Bell said Saturday that Schrock (calf) is expected to start a rehab assignment soon, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schrock sustained a left calf strain in early April and began the season on the 60-day injured list. Although he isn't eligible to be activated until early June, the 27-year-old will likely be cleared to return to game action in the minors soon, which would presumably put him in line to rejoin the Reds around the time when he's first eligible to return.