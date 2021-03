Schrock (hamstring) was able to participate in baserunning drills Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schrock's strained left hamstring prevented him from playing in any of the Reds' final six Cactus League games, effectively ending any hope he had of breaking camp with the big club. The 26-year-old infielder still has two minor-league options remaining, so the Reds won't necessarily have to place him on the 10-day injured list to begin the season.