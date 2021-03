Schrock (calf) is starting at first base and batting leadoff in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

The 26-year-old exited Wednesday's contest with a right calf injury, but he's back in the lineup Sunday after receiving a few days off to recover. Schrock is competing for a roster spot as a utility infielder and is 8-for-16 with one double, three RBI and two stolen bases through nine spring games.