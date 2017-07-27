Wotell was placed on the 60-day disabled list with rookie-level Billings due to a shoulder injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The specifics of the injury are unknown, although reports have stated that he will likely require labrum surgery to fix the problem. Wotell will now miss the remainder of the 2017 season after putting up an ERA north of 8.00 in five starts split between Billings and Low-A Dayton. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of 2018 or not.