Chavis signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Chavis spent the entirety of 2025 with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .291/.350/.547 with 13 homers, 45 RBI and 45 runs scored across 283 plate appearances. The 30-year-old infielder will get a chance to compete for a roster spot during spring camp, but he'll most likely return to the minors to begin the '26 campaign.