Feliz was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Friday.
Feliz had been designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday after allowing two earned runs in 7.2 innings of relief work, striking out eight while walking just one. He could be a serviceable option for the Reds going forward but is unlikely to pitch in a high-leverage role.
