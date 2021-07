Feliz (elbow) worked through his minor setback and will resume his rehab assignment this weekend, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The righty has made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville, striking out four batters and walking one in three scoreless innings. Feliz will have missed about two weeks due to the setback, so he may require a couple more rehab innings, suggesting an activation date of sometime next week.