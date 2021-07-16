Feliz (elbow) has tossed three scoreless innings across three appearances for Triple-A Louisville since beginning a minor-league rehab assignment July 3. He's allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across those outings.

Feliz has been on the 10-day injured list for about five weeks with the right elbow injury, but he looks like he'll be ready to rejoin the Reds' active roster shortly after the All-Star break. The 28-year-old has one save to his name on the season, but he's otherwise largely been relegated to lower-leverage situations in his other 15 appearances at the big-league level in 2021.