The Reds placed Feliz on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow injury Tuesday.

The specifics regarding the elbow injury aren't yet known, so it's currently unclear how long Feliz is expected to be out, though he'll be eligible to return June 16. He allowed five runs and failed to record an out during his last outing against St. Louis on Sunday, so it's very possible his struggles could have been related to his hurt elbow. Joey Votto (thumb) was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding roster move.