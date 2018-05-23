Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Activated from DL
Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
This move was fully anticipated, but what was unexpected was Raisel Iglesias (undisclosed) heading to the disabled list in a corresponding move. While Iglesias is out, Lorenzen, Amir Garrett and Jared Hughes could all be options to get saves. Lorenzen did not allow a run in four innings (three appearances) during his rehab stint with Double-A.
