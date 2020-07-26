Lorenzen, who had been nursing a sore forearm, gave up a go-ahead homer to Miguel Cabrera in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.
It was a rough day for the primary right-handed Reds relievers. Lorenzen, Robert Stephenson and Raisel Iglesias all allowed homers, as they turned a 3-1 lead into a 6-4 loss.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Managing forearm soreness•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Still pitching•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Yet to take field this spring•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Early spring velocity•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Receives just under $4 million•