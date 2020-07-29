Lorenzen allowed a two-run homer to Javier Baez in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, giving him three homers allowed in three games. His ERA has now climbed to 16.88.

Lorenzen's fastball velocity is actually up so far this season, but in this instance Lorenzen got beat on an 86 mph slider, according to Baseball Savant. Baez crushed it, too, with an exit velocity of 105.1 mph.