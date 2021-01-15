Lorenzen signed a one-year, $4.438 million contract with the Reds on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 28-year-old is in his final year of arbitration eligibility and and was able to reach a deal with the Reds ahead of Friday's deadline. Lorenzen entered the big leagues as a starter in 2015 but has worked as a reliever over the past five seasons, but he's expected to be a member of the starting rotation in 2021.

More News