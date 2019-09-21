Lorenzen was sent home Saturday with flu-like symptoms, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds' clubhouse has been thinned out by the flu bug; five players were sent home sick. Lorenzen is the best defensive center fielder on the team right now, but he's not a big-league regular with the bat, so he may work primarily out of the bullpen again once healthy.

