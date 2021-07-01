Lorenzen (shoulder) was sent to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment Thursday.
Lorenzen is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but his rehab assignment will allow him to build back up, and it should be the final step in his rehab process. Although the right-hander competed for a rotation spot this spring, he'll serve as a reliever once he's reinstated from the injured list.
