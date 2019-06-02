Lorenzen retired all four batters he faced in Saturday's loss to the Nationals, striking out one. He currently has a 3.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 31 innings.

This came on the heels of Lorenzen giving up four runs to the Pirates on Wednesday, and he had allowed at least a run in four of his previous five outings in total.

