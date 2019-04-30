Lorenzen threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief Monday against the Mets, part of a collective effort where the Reds' bullpen threw 5.1 scoreless innings. He allowed a hit and a walk, striking out one.

With the outing Lorenzen lowered his ERA to 1.15 on the season, covering 15.2 innings. His K:BB is a pedestrian 11:6, but he's avoided major damage by allowing just one homer so far.