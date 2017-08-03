Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Coughs up lead Wednesday
Lorenzen allowed two RBI singles in the sixth inning Wednesday to blow a 2-0 Reds lead but got the win when the Reds rallied to go back ahead. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing those two hits and one run (the other run was an inherited runner) with no walks or strikeouts.
Lorenzen has allowed runs in four consecutive outings now and seen his ERA rise to 4.04 as a result. Manager Bryan Price still turns to him in high-leverage situations as his top set-up man, however.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Rotation candidate in 2018?•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Remains in setup role•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Pitching well since rough start•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Records win in relief•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Picks up win against Pirates•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Blows save Friday night•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...