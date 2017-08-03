Lorenzen allowed two RBI singles in the sixth inning Wednesday to blow a 2-0 Reds lead but got the win when the Reds rallied to go back ahead. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing those two hits and one run (the other run was an inherited runner) with no walks or strikeouts.

Lorenzen has allowed runs in four consecutive outings now and seen his ERA rise to 4.04 as a result. Manager Bryan Price still turns to him in high-leverage situations as his top set-up man, however.