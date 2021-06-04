Lorenzen (shoulder) said Friday that he believes he can return by the end of June, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds had initially targeted a mid-July return for the right-hander, but with the news that he'll be returning to the team as a reliever, Lorenzen believes that he could be back with the Reds by the end of the month. The 29-year-old, who was placed on the 10-day injured list April 1 and later transferred to the 60-day IL April 14, has yet to pitch for Cincinnati this season.