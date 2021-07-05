Lorenzen (shoulder) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen's rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, and he's expected to make rehab appearances Tuesday and Thursday. The right-hander struck out two in one inning during his rehab outing in the Arizona League on Thursday, and manager David Bell said Monday that he's optimistic that Lorenzen could rejoin the Reds' bullpen ahead of the All-Star break.