Lorenzen could see some playing time in the outfield under new manager David Bell, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In a small sample of 92 career plate appearances, Lorenzen has looked like a capable big-league hitter, posting a .250/.276/.500 slash line (good for a 101 wRC+) with six homers. His 31.5 percent strikeout rate and 2.2 percent walk rate cast some doubt on the idea that he should hit on a regular basis, however. As a pitcher, Lorenzen's 3.11 ERA in 81 innings last season was solid, but as a player who worked primarily as a non-closing reliever, his fantasy value was limited. If he does become something approaching a true two-way player, that would have appeal in certain formats, though it's not clear yet just how often Bell intends to use him in the field.