Lorenzen was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain after exiting Saturday's "B" game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
It's not believed to be a serious injury, but it remains a concerning development with less than two weeks before Opening Day. Lorenzen is the leading candidate to open the season as Cincinnati's No. 5 starter, and his primary competition, Tejay Antone (groin), is dealing with his own injury.
