Lorenzen was clocked at 97.7 mph with his fastball in Thursday's live batting practice, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen wants to be able to throw 103 mph this season, and is ahead of other pitchers in Reds camp right now in terms of velocity. Last year his average fastball velocity was 96.9 mph. He's positioned to be one of Raisel Iglesias's top set-up relievers, and perhaps the most likely to supplant him as the closer as needed.