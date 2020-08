Lorenzen (1-1) allowed one walk and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday versus the Cardinals.

Lorenzen produced just his third scoreless outing in nine appearances this year. His ERA dropped to 8.71 with a 1.55 WHIP and 10 strikeouts over 10.1 innings. The 28-year-old's last two appearances have come in lower-leverage situations -- he has a hold and a blown save in 2020, but isn't likely to see many save chances.