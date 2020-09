Lorenzen (2-1) recorded the win Tuesday versus Pittsburgh after giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and zero walks across five innings.

The 28-year-old received his first start since 2018 with Sonny Gray (back) on the injured list, and he performed well as he garnered 15 swinging strikes on 76 pitches. Lorenzen has a 4.56 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB over 25.2 innings and is likely to return to the bullpen role despite the strong showing as a spot starter.