Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Expected to be activated Wednesday
Manager Jim Riggleman stated that Lorenzen (shoulder) should return from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lorenzen was moved to the disabled list with a right shoulder strain prior to the beginning of the regular season, but he's finally ready to return. He's appeared in three rehab outings, tossing four innings and allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three. Lorenzen is expected to fall into a middle-relief role upon his reinstatement from the DL.
