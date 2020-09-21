Lorenzen allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Sunday.

Cincinnati put up five runs in the bottom of the fourth, making it a 5-0 game. Lorenzen gave two runs back the next half inning and manager David Bell pulled Lorenzen at 93 pitches, when he was one out short of qualifying for the win. He probably won't get another start with the Reds playing six games next week and Sonny Gray (back) slated to return Tuesday, but Lorenzen is very much back on track. The right-hander has a 1.80 ERA in his last 25 innings after opening the season with a 16.88 ERA in his first seven appearances.